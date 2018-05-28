Former Co-Band Director at Thullahoma High School Headed to Prison
The charge of child pornography against McFarlane carried a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 20, along with a fine of up to $250,000 and a mandatory term of five years supervised release.
The charges came after agents from the FBI and investigators from the Tullahoma Police Department found what was described as child pornography on his computer at his residence.
On Dec. 14, 2017 McFarlane appeared before U.S. Magistrate Christopher Steger and entered a plea of guilty to one of two counts of transportation of child pornography through the internet.
Despite the government’s objection, United States District Judge Harry S. Mattice Jr. handed down the five-year sentence and waived the fine.
Following five years in prison, McFarlane will be subject to another five years of supervised release. The conditions of that release include continued mental health treatment, participation in a drug or alcohol abuse testing and treatment program, participation in DNA collection and compliance with sex offender laws. Additionally, McFarlane will be prohibited from owning a firearm.
McFarlane, a 2004 Tullahoma High School graduate, was hired as the co-director of the band program in 2015. McFarlane resigned from his position at the high school the day after his arrest on May 11, 2017.