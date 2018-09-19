Former Business Leader Killed in “Freak Accident”
On Monday the sad news broke and Spencer’s many friends in Coffee County began to learn that Wayne had died at the age of 33. The one question that was asked by hundreds on Facebook was how? How did this healthy young man suddenly die?
WMSR News reached out to Willowbrook owner David Burris who said his friend had died in a “freak accident.” The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Spencer Wayne was lifting weights alone when he apparently dropped a barbell on his neck. The 33-year-old died inside his Jasper home.
Wayne is survived by his wife Cheetah Fletcher Wayne; children, daughter Chandler Zella Wayne, baby son John Spencer Wayne and many others. Spencer Wayne will be laid to rest Thursday in Kimball, TN.