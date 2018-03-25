Former Baseball Coach’s Trial Moved to April
The 47-year-old Weir is facing a 16-count indictment after being charged with having sex with a 15-year-old Coffee County student in 2015.
The trial never started on Monday because Weir’s attorney reported to District Attorney General Craig Northcott that Weir was unable to be in court because Weir had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg on Sunday night at his home in East Ridge, TN.
D.A. Northcott says that a conference call was conducted at his request and Coffee County Judge Vanessa Jackson agreed to move the date forward. The D.A. added that the trial has been moved from the courthouse on the square to the Coffee County Justice Center.
Jury selection will begin during the morning of April 4 with the trial expected to begin later that day.