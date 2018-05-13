Former Baseball Coach back in Jail
His bond was revoked by Coffee County Judge Vanessa Jackson. Weir has been free on $100,000 bond from the Coffee County Jail since early 2015 when he was arrested for allegedly having sex with a 15-year old student. Charges include statutory rape by an authority figure, one count of aggravated rape, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, seven counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He has pleaded not guilty.