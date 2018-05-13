«

Former Baseball Coach back in Jail

File Photo – Brad Weir

Former Coffee County High School baseball coach Brad Weir, 47, returned to Manchester of Friday and is now being held in the Coffee County Jail. Back on April 22 in Hamilton County Weir allegedly struck a man with the car he was driving. Later that night Weir was being served an arrest warrant for the alleged aggravated assault. He was later charged with resisting arrest and assault of a police officer.
His bond was revoked by Coffee County Judge Vanessa Jackson. Weir has been free on $100,000 bond from the Coffee County Jail since early 2015 when he was arrested for allegedly having sex with a 15-year old student. Charges include statutory rape by an authority figure, one count of aggravated rape, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, seven counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He has pleaded not guilty.