The Food and Drug Administration is warning people who buy medicines online they could become the target of a new scam.
Criminals are posing as FDA officials and the agency believes it’s an international extortion scam. They say several dozen people have received letters that look authentic. The letters claim the federal agency has been monitoring their social media accounts.
The fake warning letters accuse people of drug law violations and threaten them with possible legal action for attempting to buy drugs online or on the phone.
What’s more frightening is that the scammers appear to have financial information and addresses for a lot of people.
The FDA says they generally send actual warning letters only to companies that manufacture drugs, not to people receiving them.
Food and Drug Administration Warning about International Extortion Scam
The Food and Drug Administration is warning people who buy medicines online they could become the target of a new scam.