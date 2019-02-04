If you have someone in the NHC Healthcare in McMinnville that you would like to visit, you’ll have to wait until next week.
Due to the influenza virus, NHC Healthcare at 928 Old Smithville Rd. in McMinnville is asking that the community refrain from visiting until next Monday, Feb. 11th. This is for the safety of the patients as well as the partners, volunteers and family members.
If you need an update on a patient, you may call the center at 931-473-8431.
Flu Shuts Down Visitations to NHC Healthcare in McMinnville Until Next Week
