Believe or not flu cases have already been confirmed in Tennessee.
Dr. William Schaffner, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said it is still tough to predict what kind of flu season it will be. Regardless, he said his recommendations stay the same. He advises anyone six months of age and older to get a flu shot and to do it before the end of October.
Dr. Schaffner said the vaccine is the best defense against the flu. While it isn’t perfect, it still protects against several strains of the virus and makes an individual less likely to spread the flu to others.
The CDC reports 2017-18 flu season was one of the worst in about 25 years. Over 900,000 people were hospitalized across the country and 80,000 died. Ten children died in Tennessee.
Flu season normally starts in November and peaks in February.
Flu Season has Begun
Believe or not flu cases have already been confirmed in Tennessee.