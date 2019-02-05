According to the CDC, flu activity in Tennessee has elevated from regional to widespread.
According to the CDC’s numbers, 43 out of the state’s 95 counties have reported at least one confirmed case of the flu.
Although widespread, confirmed flu cases still remain low in Tennessee.
There are 245 confirmed flu cases so far in Tennessee, the majority of cases, 89, have been from East Tennessee.
All county health departments run by the state are offering free flu shots.
Flu Activity Up in Tennessee
