Flooding!!
On the state level the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are taking steps to keep roads clear and safe.
TDOT crews started cleaning storm drains last week to help keep roads from flooding. Officials said any kind of debris can clog drains quickly. TDOT also has crews on call ready to respond to help drivers, if needed.
THP troopers will be monitoring roads, and additional troopers will be out patrolling if necessary. Strike teams, which are specially trained troopers with larger vehicles and additional equipment may also be used to respond to emergencies.
If you get stuck on a flooded road and need help, call 911 if it’s an emergency. You can also dial *847 on your cell phone and that will connect you with the nearest Tennessee Highway Patrol dispatch center.