Flooding in Coffee County

Flooding at Little Duck River… Photos by Barry West

Rain, rain and more rain. Heavy rains continued over Coffee County on Thursday bringing on flooding.

Flood waters near Manchester Recreation Center.


Many areas throughout the county had water flowing over the top of roadways on Thursday morning.

Flood waters at Manchester Sports Park.

The Coffee County Rescue Squad was called out for a water rescue just after 7am Thursday morning. The incident took place on Lumley Stand Road when van with adults and children were stranded. Thankfully when Rescue Squad members arrived, the occupants were already out safely.
Thursday morning, Normandy Lake was at 10.46 feet (875.46) above full pool of 865.00 feet, Duck River was 2 feet above flood stage and Little Duck River has been flowing over its banks.

Flooding at Rotary Park


As of Thursday afternoon, around 4 inches of rain had fallen in Manchester since Wednesday morning with some areas of the county reporting slightly more.