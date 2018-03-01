Flooding in Coffee County
Many areas throughout the county had water flowing over the top of roadways on Thursday morning.
The Coffee County Rescue Squad was called out for a water rescue just after 7am Thursday morning. The incident took place on Lumley Stand Road when van with adults and children were stranded. Thankfully when Rescue Squad members arrived, the occupants were already out safely.
Thursday morning, Normandy Lake was at 10.46 feet (875.46) above full pool of 865.00 feet, Duck River was 2 feet above flood stage and Little Duck River has been flowing over its banks.
As of Thursday afternoon, around 4 inches of rain had fallen in Manchester since Wednesday morning with some areas of the county reporting slightly more.