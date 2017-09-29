Fletcher Out as Principal of Westwood Middle School

Manchester City Schools Director of Schools has announced the appointment of Mrs. Julie Green to serve as Principal at Westwood Middle School. Green has served as a special education teacher, fourth grade teacher, assistant principal and Principal through her 26 years in public education. Most recently Green has served as assistant principal at College Street Elementary School and brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to this position. Green has earned a B.S. degree from Middle Tennessee State University, a M.S. degree from Tennessee Technological University and is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in education.