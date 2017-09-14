Flatt to run New Advanced Robotics program at Motlow
During his career, he has held positions as process engineer, quality engineer, production manager, manufacturing engineer, advanced design and development engineering manager, staff training manager, senior staff quality manager, executive vice president of operations and manufacturing, and instructor.
In February of 2012, Larry was invited to become an instructor in the Mechatronics department at Motlow’s McMinnville campus. After joining the Motlow team, he was assigned to teach all four of the freshmen level Mechatronics classes.
In addition to his Motlow duties, Larry teaches five classes, for TN Tech University. They include business management, managing change, leadership, workplace performance, and operations and supply chain management.