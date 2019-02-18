FLASH FLOOD WATCH FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following areas, Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Franklin, Grundy, Moore, Rutherford, Warren and several others.
* From Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.
* 2 to 4 inches of rainfall are expected across the watch area.
* Street flooding will be a hazard for travelers. Low-lying and
poor drainage areas will be at risk for flash flooding, as
well as small streams.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
More rain is predicted Friday-Sunday. As much as 7 inches of rain is expected between now and Sunday night.