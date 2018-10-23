Five people have been arrested in Grundy County for a series of weekend thefts in Tracy City and Altamont.
Grundy County Sheriff’s Office deputies took reports on two separate incidents in the White City area Friday morning after an ATV and trailer were taken from a home.
An air compressor was taken from another residence on Hwy 150.
During the investigation, deputies learned several more suspects were involved in a string of thefts including one in Altamont where several guns had been stolen.
Arrested were: 18 year old Robert Allan Ekins of Altamont, 23 year old Garrett Williams of Monteagle, 31 year old Johnny William Stephens, Jr. of Tracy City, 18 year old Dakota Morris of Pelham and 33 year old Amanda Brooke Nunley of Tracy City.
Grundy County Sheriff Shrum asks that if anyone has purchased any items from these individuals in the past several weeks please contact Sgt. Larry Sims at 931-692-3466 as they attempt to recover the property and return it to the rightful owners.
Five People Facing Charges of Theft in Grundy County
