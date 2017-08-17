Five People Arrested after Speeding through School Zone–Stolen Vehicle and Guns Discovered

On Wednesday, (August 16, 2017) at approximately 7:15am Coffee County SRO Charles Taylor, was working the student entrance school zone at Coffee County Central High School when a gray Lexus SUV with Florida registration was traveling east on McArthur Drive in the right lane at a high rate of speed. He motioned for the vehicle to slow down and observed it continuing east toward the crossing guard at the main entrance of the school. The vehicle did not slow down and the crossing guard also motioned for the vehicle to slow, but it did not. Taylor got into his patrol unit and was able to catch up to the vehicle between Lincoln Street and Royal Trail.
Taylor hit his air horn as the vehicle changed from the right lane to the left between two vehicles and accelerated. Taylor activated his siren and advised the Coffee County Consolidated Communications Center that he was attempting to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued on McArthur Street toward the intersection of McArthur Street and Hillsboro Blvd, reaching a high rate of speed. At the intersection, which was red for east bound traffic, the vehicle went in the lane to turn right toward Hillsboro and abruptly turned back left into the intersection, and proceeded east onto McMinnville Highway. The vehicle accelerated through the intersection and continued at a high rate of speed before entering the parking lot of J&G Restaurant, going behind the restaurant onto the driveway of St. Bede’s Episcopal Church.
The vehicle then traveled toward Old Bushy Branch Road and into a driveway facing Interstate 24 off Old Bushy Branch Road. Upon his arrival, all occupants had abandoned the vehicle on foot, leaving all four doors open. In Taylor’s report, he says he observed a handgun in the back floorboard that was loaded with the hammer back.
Other units observed individuals running across Interstate 24 toward Ragsdale Road.
Other officers apprehended the five males at the equipment rental business on Ragsdale Road. The communication center advised that the vehicle was stolen out of Coral Gable, Florida, valued at $40,000. In the vehicle, were four handguns and three backpacks. Investigation revealed that the items in the vehicle were taken during nine vehicle burglaries in Valdosta, GA at a hotel. All suspects were transported to the Coffee County Jail.
Arrested were Miguel James Harvey age 18 of Sunrise, FL, Karvis Christian David age 20 of Coral Springs, FL, Dean Hyatt age 19 of Margate, FL. Two juveniles were also charged and one is a fugitive from justice.
The three adults are facing charges of evading arrest, resisting/halt/frisk/stop or search (non-violent), theft of property, adult contributing to delinquency of a child and unlawful carrying or possession of weapon. Bond was set for the adults at $52,500. The two juveniles were transported to a juvenile detention center.
Deputy Taylor wanted to thank other officers involved; James Sherrill, Danny Ferrell, Eva Villegas, Dwayne Mullins, Keith Rainey, Cody Lendley, Frank Watkins, Brandon Reed and Jason Walker