Five Males Arrested in Coffee County Now Facing Charges in Georgia and Florida
According to the Valdosta Georgia Police Department, they were investigating multiple car burglaries at a hotel when they were contacted the next day by Coffee County investigators.
The five suspects were captured by Coffee County deputies on August 16th after Deputy Charlie Taylor, the School Resource Officer observed their SUV speeding near the school entrance.
The deputy tried to pull the suspects over, but they sped away before stopping on Old Bushy Branch Road and attempting to flee on foot across I-24. They were captured and taken into custody.
Deputies found a duty weapon and a detective duty holster belonging to a Brunswick, Georgia police officer.
Coffee County deputies also found several other firearms, ammunition, laptops, and clothing in the SUV. The vehicle turned out to be stolen as well.
In addition to their crimes in Georgia, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Police came to Coffee County to interview the suspects in connection to a homicide and a rape.
The five suspects now face a total of 50 arrest warrants, including 45 for felonies in Valdosta alone. The three adults have been identified as Miguel James Harvey age 18 of Sunrise, FL, Karvis Christian David age 20 of Coral Springs, FL, Dean Hyatt age 19 of Margate, FL. The juveniles are not being named at this time.
The three adults are in custody at the Coffee County Jail and the two teens were taken to a juvenile detention center.
The adults are facing charges in Coffee County for evading arrest, resisting/halt/frisk/stop or search (non-violent), theft of property, adult contributing to delinquency of a child and unlawful carrying or possession of weapon.
The juveniles are facing rape charges and a possible homicide charge to go along with the charges in Tennessee.
The Valdosta Police Department wanted to recognize the excellent work by the Coffee County deputies for their assistance in the case.