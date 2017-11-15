Five Grundy County Students Charged with Attempted Aggravated Rape Appear in Court
The five football players; a freshman, three juniors and a senior are accused of trying to rape a 15-year-old teammate in the Grundy County High School football field house sometime before 6 a.m. on Oct. 11.
During court on Wednesday, Coffee County Judge Tim Brock, who is hearing the case, placed a confidentiality order on the case. That means details on what happened at the hearing may be limited.
The original judge in the case, William “Trey” Anderson, recused himself from the case last month, because he had represented one of the teens’ parents as a lawyer in the past.