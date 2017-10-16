Five Fromer Grundy Co. Football Players Appear in Court

Five Grundy County students appeared in court on Monday after being charged with attempted aggravated rape. The charges against the students stem from an early-morning incident on Oct. 11, when the five students — who range in age from 14 to 17 — allegedly sexually assaulted another football player.
Sheriff Clint Shrum said that the students will remain on their house arrest until their next court date, which will be November 15th.
Judge Trey Anderson recused himself on Monday, he has apparently represented some of the parents in a private case.
In the press conference, the Assistant District Attorney says it is too early to tell if the students will be charged as adults.
Sheriff Shrum added that his office is also investigating possible past inappropriate sexual activity at Grundy County High School, saying, “we’re definitely looking into that.”
Five Former Grundy Co. Football Players Appear in Court
