The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation brought in more profit for its first-quarter transfer, more than $98 million, making the total raised since inception to more than $4.7 billion.
Total sales and proceeds for education from the period of July 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2018, were the second highest since the Lottery first began in 2004. More than 130,000 students benefited from Lottery-funded programs during the past academic year, and more than $1.3 million scholarships and grants have been awarded since 2004.
First-Quarter Profits from Lottery bring in More than $98 million
The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation brought in more profit for its first-quarter transfer, more than $98 million, making the total raised since inception to more than $4.7 billion.