First National Bank (FNB) on Mercury Boulevard in Murfreesboro was held up by a robber just before noon on Monday. First National Bank in Murfreesboro is owned FNB of Manchester. Luckily, no one was injured inside the bank during the holdup.
After the robbery, the suspect fled the scene and was eventually captured about 7 miles away with the help of Murfreesboro Police, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was caught in the area of Medical Center Parkway and I-24 during a short lived pursuit.
Further details on the bank hold up are pending the outcome of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations. (WGNS)
First National Bank Robbed in Murfreesboro
First National Bank (FNB) on Mercury Boulevard in Murfreesboro was held up by a robber just before noon on Monday. First National Bank in Murfreesboro is owned FNB of Manchester. Luckily, no one was injured inside the bank during the holdup.