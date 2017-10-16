First it was Fake $20 Bills Now Fake $100 Bills in Coffee County

In a follow-up to a story we reported last week about fake $20 bills popping up around Coffee County, now we have learned counterfeit $100 bills are also showing up.
County Sheriff’s Department Investigators Jason Dendy and Kelly Smith say the counterfeit bills have been passed at businesses. Some of the $100 bills have pink Chinese writing on them.
The investigators are urging area businesses to be very cautious when accepting cash by checking all bills to make sure they are not counterfeit.
An investigation is continuing.
