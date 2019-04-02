A house fire killed a man Saturday in Winchester, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed.
Firefighters responded to the call at the home on Tims Ford Lake around 5 p.m. Saturday.
Officials said when they arrived on the scene, they found Larry Abel unresponsive. Neighbors had rescued him from the fire, but he was unable to communicate.
Abel was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health System, where he was pronounced dead.
The fire is being investigated. (WSMV)
Fire Takes the Life of Winchester Man
A house fire killed a man Saturday in Winchester, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed.