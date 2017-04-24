Last week Coffee County deputies responded to a structure fire in Lakewood Park on Enfield Drive in Beechgrove.
The owner noticed smoke coming from the kitchen and then they saw flames. He advised that he and his wife went outside due to fire spreading quickly.
The owner advised the property was total loss.
New Union Volunteer Fire Department responded to extinguish the structure fire.
Fire takes out home in Lakewood Park
Last week Coffee County deputies responded to a structure fire in Lakewood Park on Enfield Drive in Beechgrove.