An overnight fire early Thursday at the Marion County Regional Skills Center in Kimball heavily damaged the American Job Center (AJC) affiliate office located inside the Battlecreek Road facility. The office provides job seekers and local businesses with employment and workforce development services.
The fire started during the overnight hours while the center was closed, so no one was inside the building. Local firefighters worked to contain the flames, and no one was injured while fighting the fire. Investigators are currently trying to determine how the fire started.
Starting Monday, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development will also have its mobile American Job Center at the Chattanooga State Kimball office to help provide additional services to job seekers.
The Regional Skills Center facility is owned by Marion County and Chattanooga State Community College and has operated training and education programs for several decades at the location.
A temporary AJC is currently open at Chattanooga State’s Kimball campus. The temporary location is located at 2100 Main Street in Kimball.
Fire Takes Down Jobs Center Sight in Kimball
