An early Friday morning fire destroyed a home, a pickup truck and killed several chickens at 3510 Morris Ferry Bridge Road.
The fire broke out at a home just after 1 am Friday. Fire departments from Capitol Hill, Alto/Oak Grove, Decherd, Estill Spring and Hillsboro assisting in putting out the blaze.
No person was injured in the blaze.
Fire Takes Down Home
