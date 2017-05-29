On Saturday (May 25, 2017) Coffee County Deputy Mike Jarvis responded to 70 Kennesaw Pike in Lakewood Park in reference to a structure fire. In his report Jarvis says that when he arrived at the residence, the front door was open and flames were in the front part of the residence and smoke was coming out of both sides of the home and the roof area.
Prior to the fire department arriving on scene, Jarvis says that the owner of the residence came running up to the home. Upon speaking to the man, he stated that he had left the residence after being in a verbal argument with his ex-wife and had gone to the bath house to take a shower. He stated that he had been gone for approximately 30 minutes. He was asked if any electrical appliance were left on or if any cooking was left on the stove to keep warm and he stated that there was not.
Shortly after the New Union Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene but they were unable to save the residence which was a total loss.
The fire is under investigation.
Fire in Lakewood Park Destroys Residence
