Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Summitville

Summitville Fire Truck
On Monday morning (October 16, 2017) around 5:45am, Sgt. Dwayne Mullins and Deputy Michael Sharp with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 329 Summitville Road. Upon their arrival, the Summitville Fire Department was on the scene with a mobile home fully engulfed.
All seven people in the home were able to get out safely. Coffee County EMS was on the scene and checked out all the subjects due to smoke inhalation.
The mobile home was a total loss.