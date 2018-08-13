Fire Destroys Hillsboro Home

On Saturday night (August 11, 2018) at 8:25pm, Sgt Dwayne Mullins and Corporal Keith Raney with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fire at 100 West First Street in Hillsboro. According to Mullins’ report, upon their arrival, the fire was contained to the far west end of the residence with fire coming out the windows and roof. While waiting on the fire department to arrive, the blaze traveled through the house until it was fully engulfed.
The report went on to say that when then Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department arrived, the roof had completely collapsed.
While Hillsboro VFD was putting out the fire, the owner arrived on the scene. According to Mullins’ report, the owner stated he purchased the house about two weeks ago and was in the process of remodeling it. He also said that the house had previous damage from a fire last year before he bought it. The owner said that there was no power to the residence, but while it was burning, sparks began coming from where the power line went into the meter box.
Upon Duck River Electric Co-op’s arrival, they advised the line was still hot, but the meter to the house had been pulled.
The home was a total loss and the cause is still undetermined and is under investigation by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
