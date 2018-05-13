On Thursday evening the New Union Fire Department and Coffee County deputies responded to a fire at Rimfire Dr. inside Lakewood Park.
When Deputy Duston Foster along with Sgt. Dwayne Mullins arrived, they observed the camper home fully engulfed in flames.
Upon speaking with the owner, William Walters, he stated that he had left his residence for about thirty minutes to visit a friend. When he returned he noticed his residence was on fire.
The New Union Fire Department extinguished the blaze, but the camper home was a total loss.
Fire Destroys Camper Home
On Thursday evening the New Union Fire Department and Coffee County deputies responded to a fire at Rimfire Dr. inside Lakewood Park.