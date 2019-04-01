On Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:30pm, the Hickerson Station Volunteer Fire Dept was called to the Short Springs Natural Area for a large fire in the woods. The Tullahoma Fire Dept, made the request and was that was already on location.
Upon arrival, it was determined that the fire was in a very remote area that would require access to be made by hiking a long distance on foot through terrain with very steep hills. The State Forestry Dept. was able to make access to some areas of the fire with a dozer, but there were still many areas that firefighters could not get to and required work to be done in very dangerous situations on the side of some steep hills. It took great teamwork to contain the fire and caused what would be considered very minimal damage considering the conditions that firefighters had to work with.
Working the scene were fire departments from Hickerson Station, Hillsboro, Summitville, Tullahoma, Steven Rogers, and the other Forestry Personnel along with the Coffee County Rescue Squad.
Fire Department and Others Fight Fire near Short Springs Natural Area
