Fire Damages Manchester Home
Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers said that fire Crews, Coffee County EMS personnel, Manchester Police Department and Coffee County Communications Center did an outstanding job in assisting Manchester Fire & Rescue personnel with the incident.
There were no injuries at the scene. Coffee County EMS did check a couple of people at the scene, but none were transported for any further treatment.
The fire is under investigation with Manchester Fire & Rescue and TBI arson investigators.