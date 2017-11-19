«

»

Fire Damages Manchester Home

Fire scene photo provided.

Manchester Fire and Rescue responded to a reported structural fire Thursday morning around 3:30am at 200 West Moore St. Crews arrived on scene and found the front of the home fully involved in fire. Fire crews deployed an attack line and knocked down the main body of the fire within minutes. Crews remained on scene for a while conducting overhaul operations as the fire got into the attic space.
Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers said that fire Crews, Coffee County EMS personnel, Manchester Police Department and Coffee County Communications Center did an outstanding job in assisting Manchester Fire & Rescue personnel with the incident.
There were no injuries at the scene. Coffee County EMS did check a couple of people at the scene, but none were transported for any further treatment.
The fire is under investigation with Manchester Fire & Rescue and TBI arson investigators.