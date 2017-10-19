Fire Damages Manchester Home

Fire scene photo by Barry West
Manchester Fire and Rescue responded to a call of a structural fire at 115 Rigney Road early Wednesday night. When fire crews arrived, the back side of the mobile home was heavily involved in fire. Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire, but were met with high heat and fire. Two animals lost their lives in the fire.
Fire crews on the scene of Wednesday night’s fire… Photo provided.
Fire Chief George Chambers said firemen did an excellent job in combating the fire. He also thanked the Manchester Police Department, Coffee County EMS and Coffee County 911 Center for their assistance.