Fire Damages Home in Manchester

On Sunday afternoon Manchester Fire-Rescue crews responded to a structure fire on Woodrow Street. When crews arrived on scene, the front of the structure was fully involved. Crews began resetting the fire from outside the home. Once the fire was reset, crews entered the area attacking the fire on the left side of the home. Once the fire was under control, crews then began knocking down hot spots on the first-floor from the exterior of the home. Firemen then went up to the second-floor of the home to check for any fire extension into the second-floor area. There was a lot of heat and smoke in the second-floor, but the fire didn’t penetrate the second-floor area.
Fire scene photo provided.
Fire Chief George Chambers thanked Coffee County EMS, Manchester Police, Coffee County Communications Center and off-duty firefighters that provided excellent assistance throughout the fire.
There were no reported injuries to occupants or firefighters during the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.