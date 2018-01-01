On Thursday (December 28,2017) Coffee County deputies Ben Sneed and Kevin Smith responded to a structure fire with 2 occupants trapped at 100 West 1st Street in Hillsboro. Sgt. Mike Smith arrived on scene escorting both victims away from the residence.
Coffee County EMS came to the scene to check on the male and female, but they refused treatment.
Hillsboro, other volunteer departments and Manchester Fire and Rescue were called to fight the blaze.
According to Deputy Sneed’s report the home received catastrophic damage.
Fire Damages Hillsboro Home
