A fire that destroyed a house under construction is under investigation on Johnson Lane by the Tullahoma Police Department.
The Tullahoma Fire Department arrived at the fire around 5:50 a.m. Monday morning and found the house that was under construction fully engulfed with flames. According to Fire Chief Richard Shasteen, the firefighters battled the blaze and kept it from spreading to nearby houses.
The chief stated that the house was under construction and since the house was under construction no one was living there at the time. “The fire appeared to have started in the floor of a bedroom,” the chief said. “It then spread up the walls and into the attic.” He said that the flames then spread throughout the house.
There was no power to the house.
Detectives Rana Pawlowski and Tyler Hatfield are investigating the fire.
Fire Burns New Tullahoma Home
