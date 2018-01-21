«



Fire Burns Manchester Home

Fire scene photo provided by Manchester Fire and Rescue.

On Friday night at 11:15pm Manchester Fire & Rescue received a report of a house fire at 412 W High Street. Crews arrived on the scene and the home was fully engulfed in flames. Firemen made an aggressive attack on the fire extinguishing it about an hour later.
Tullahoma Fire & Rescue responded to provide coverage for the city while crews were combatting the late-night blaze. Tullahoma also responded with their air truck to provide much needed air support on the scene during overhaul actions.
Coffee County EMS, Manchester Police and the Coffee County Communication Center provided excellent support and assistance. According to Fire Chief George Chambers, there were no injuries during then incident and the cause is under investigation.