Fire Burns Manchester Home
Tullahoma Fire & Rescue responded to provide coverage for the city while crews were combatting the late-night blaze. Tullahoma also responded with their air truck to provide much needed air support on the scene during overhaul actions.
Coffee County EMS, Manchester Police and the Coffee County Communication Center provided excellent support and assistance. According to Fire Chief George Chambers, there were no injuries during then incident and the cause is under investigation.