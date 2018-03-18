On Friday afternoon around 5:30pm the Coffee County Sheriff Department personnel and all county volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the Winchester Highway for structure fire. The house was fully engulfed when Deputy Tim Cooper arrived.
The Hillsboro Fire Department arrived at the scene and began to fight the fire. It was unsure at the time if anyone was inside the home. After speaking with the home owner, who was not at home at the time of fire, contact was made with all resident of the home and everyone was accounted for and safe.
Red Cross representatives arrived at the scene to assist the residents. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sargent Dwayne Mullins is investigating.
Fire Burns Hillsboro Home
