Early Tuesday morning, (July 4, 2017) North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department, Coffee County deputies, Coffee County EMS and other volunteer fire departments were called to 1541 MG England Road for a structure fire.
After arriving on the scene around 12 AM, Deputy Joey Ricco was able to make contact with the property owners and they advised that everyone was out of the house. At this time several fire departments were on scene and were able to get control of the fire.
The home owner stated that a female was asleep in the pool house, noticed the flames and went into the house to wake up other family members.
The owner told Deputy Ricco that the home and contents were valued at $350,000. Vehicles damaged outside were; 2017 Ford F-350, 2015 Ford Expedition, 2011 Jeep Liberty, 2010 Jeep Wrangler, 2012 Chevrolet 1500 and a 2016 Ford C-Max. This brought the total amount of damages total to $591,000.
The Red Cross arrived to assist the family.
Fire Burns Coffee County Home and Vehicles
Early Tuesday morning, (July 4, 2017) North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department, Coffee County deputies, Coffee County EMS and other volunteer fire departments were called to 1541 MG England Road for a structure fire.