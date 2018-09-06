Thursday afternoon just after 5pm Manchester Fire & Rescue were notified of a fire at Batesville Casket manufacturing plant at 175 Monogard Drive in Manchester. Fire units arrived on scene and reported a large fire on the 2nd level of the facility, allegedly in a paint shop. Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the top of the building.
All other area fire department were either called to scene or to be on call for the city in case of unrelated fires. Other first responders that reported to the scene were Manchester Police, Coffee County EMS and Coffee County EMA.
As with all fires of this nature it is under investigation.
