One of the storage buildings at Woodall Grain Company located near Decherd caught fire early Saturday morning (just after midnight).
All of the Franklin County fire departments responded to blaze. Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department was placed on standby in case they were needed at the Woodall fire or another location. About two hours later the Hillsboro Fire Department was called to the scene, because their tanker truck was needed.
Firemen fought the blaze for a long period of time before it could be extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Fire at Woodall Grain Company
