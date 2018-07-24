Manchester Fire-Rescue responded at 12:28am Tuesday morning to a reported structural fire to the apartments located on McKellar Dr. Fire units arrived on scene within 2 minutes and noticed light smoke coming from an apartment on the first floor. Crews quickly deployed an attack line, made entry into the fire area and quickly extinguished the fire. Crews ventilated the apartment from smoke and conducted an investigation of the incident. The family involved stayed with friends for the remainder of the morning.
The Red Cross was contacted and provided assistance to the family. There was not any major damage during the incident and thanks to quick thinking by the occupants, once alerted to the fire they got out very quickly, there were no injuries reported.
Fire Chief George Chambers thanked the Manchester PD, Coffee County EMS and Coffee County 911 for outstanding support during this incident.
Fire at Manchester Apartment
