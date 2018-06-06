Fire at Kirchhoff Automotive Plant
Late Wednesday afternoon people in Manchester began seeing heavy black smoke. The Coffee County Communication Center called out all area fire departments, led by Manchester Fire and Rescue along with Coffee County EMS for a fire at the Kirchhoff Automotive plant in the Coffee County Industrial Park.
The building on Volunteer Parkway was evacuated, and all employees were reported as being safe.
The smoke from the fire could be seen from as far away as Monteagle and some type of explosions could be heard by people near the scene.
Kirchhoff Automotive produces diverse metal structural parts for the automotive industry. Currently, the production of dash panel beams for different car models is one of the core capabilities of the plant.
We will update this story when information is released. See more pictures below.