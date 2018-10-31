Early voting for the November midterm elections ends at 4:30 pm (Nov. 1, 2018). Election Day is Tuesday, November 6 and registered voters all allowed to cast ballots at your assigned precinct, according to your residential address.
You will see on the ballot, 28 people running for the office of Governor. 8 candidates are on the ballot for U.S. Senate and 4 individuals are running for 6th District Congress.
Two local candidates are running for 47th District State Representative, Mike Winton, and Rush Bricken. The district includes all of Coffee County and a small portion of Warren County.
Early voting locations in Coffee County are:
Coffee County Election Commission, 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6 in Manchester, TN 37355, Thursday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
CD Stamps Center, 810 South Jackson Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388, Thursday from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Voters shall show a Federal or State Photo ID when they appear to vote. This is true during early voting and at your election day polling place.
So far right at 9,000 Coffee Countians have cast ballots, 29 percent of registered voters.
On Election Day voting hours for all precincts in Coffee County will be 8:00 am – 7:00 pm.
Final Day to Vote
Early voting for the November midterm elections ends at 4:30 pm (Nov. 1, 2018). Election Day is Tuesday, November 6 and registered voters all allowed to cast ballots at your assigned precinct, according to your residential address.