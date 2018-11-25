According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a fatal two vehicle accident occurred around 1am on Thanksgiving morning on Interstate 24 in Coffee County.
A 2018 Jaguar from Kentucky was sitting stationary on the shoulder of the roadway near the 103 mile-marker in Beechgrove. Jan Winton Wray age 57 from Fort Myers, Fl was driving a 2001 Mercedes when it left the roadway and crossed the fog line, striking the Jaguar pushing it down the shoulder of the roadway approximately 100 feet. The Jaguar came to final rest and caught fire and the unknown female driver succumbed to her injuries inside of the vehicle. Her identity is still unknown at this time.
Wray was taken from the scene to area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Fiery Thankgiving Crash in Coffee County takes the Life of Unknown Female
