Fiery Crash in New Union

Crash scene by Barry West
Late Sunday afternoon a pick-up truck driven by Walter Lowery was traveling North on Hwy 53. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the pickup attempted to turn left onto Old Woodbury Hwy. A silver Kia driven by James Coffee was traveling south bound and stuck the truck. Two passengers in the Kia were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injures due to crash.
The silver Kia caught on fire and the New Union VFD was called to scene to extinguish the car. Manchester City Police, Coffee County deputies, and THP responded.