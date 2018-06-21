The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that Fentanyl-laced marijuana has been found in Tennessee at one of its forensic labs.
Fentanyl is a powerful, narcotic painkiller considered deadly when administered even in small doses, and authorities say it and its derivatives are often imported and used by criminals to create counterfeit pills or to mix with other illegal drugs.
Authorities worry marijuana laced with Fentanyl could prove to be a deadly combination, as the opioid can kill in extremely small doses, and they worry someone smoking laced marijuana could unknowingly overdose very quickly.
According to the TBI, fentanyl had primarily been identified in samples of cocaine, heroin or in clandestine pills compounded to resemble legitimate prescription opioids.
Up until this point, though, marijuana laced with fentanyl was thought to be a widespread rumor. This is no longer the case.
According to Tommy Farmer, the TBI Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Division, a marijuana sample turned into the TBI Crime Lab in Nashville tested positive for Fentanyl.
Farmer said his understanding was that the sample originated in the Cookeville-Cumberland County area, saying the combination is extremely dangerous.
Before the lab confirmation, rumors of Fentanyl-laced marijuana had circulated across the country for more than a year.
Fentanyl-Laced Marijuana in Tennessee
