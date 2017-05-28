The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a woman who they say stole from grave-sites.
Deputies said the woman stole items from a grave at Clouse Hill Cemetery on May 22nd.
One family set up a camera at the grave and witnessed the suspect steal LED lights.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the woman, call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 931-692-3466.
Female Stealing from Graves in Grundy County
