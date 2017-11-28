Female Charged in Stabbing Incident
Teresa Marie Short, 33, of Geneva Road, Manchester was charged with aggravated assault and violation of probation after she allegedly stabbed a man while at the Royal Inn in Manchester on Expressway Drive.
On Nov. 23 Manchester Police Officer Jason Fowler was dispatched to the motel but located the victim who had walked to the Subway on Hillsboro Boulevard. He told the officer that Short stabbed him during an altercation. Warrants state that the victim had approximately a one-inch stab wound to the chest. The unidentified person was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of the wound.
Short was later located by Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies on Noland Road in Manchester. She was arrested on the assault charge. Her bond was set at $115,000. She appeared in Coffee County General Sessions Court Nov. 28.