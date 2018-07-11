Federal Grants to Help Homeless Veterans Find Jobs

The federal government has awarded grants totaling more than $47 million to help homeless veterans find jobs.
The Labor Department announced the funding Monday, with recipients in Tennessee awarded more than $906,000.
The grants are awarded to state and local workforce investment boards, local public agencies and nonprofit organizations, tribal governments and faith-based and community organizations.
The agency said homeless veterans may receive occupational skills training, apprenticeship opportunities and on-the-job training, as well as job search and placement assistance.
