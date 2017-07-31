Federal Grad Jury Sends Three Men from Franklin County to Jail

On Wednesday, July 26th Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested three individuals on indictments returned by a Federal Grand Jury form Chattanooga, Tennessee. 37 year-old Calvin D. George of Fairview Campground Winchester, TN., Thomas D. Mayberry age 31 of Syler Road and Shay L. Williams age 24 of Safe Haven Circle were all placed in custody and are to be transferred to federal custody as soon as possible. All three individuals face drug charges resulting from an investigation conducted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and D.E.A. Task Force Officer Agent Brian Brewer.